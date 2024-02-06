Intolerance To Cultural, Artistic Expression Does Not Befit India: Kerala HC

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that production and creation of a cinematographic movie was guided by imagination and real life experiences.

"The liberty of a team, while creating a cinematographic movie, certainly has to be respected, provided they do not trample upon or infringe the rights of individuals or society," the court said.

It further said that in the instant matter, the petitioner's complaint, that the scene in question was an affront to the religious faith of Christians, was rather "uncharitable", because the censor board did not find the scene to be contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups.