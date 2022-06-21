International Yoga Day: History, Significance And Theme Of 2022, All You Need To Know

In a bid to spread awareness about the importance and holistic health benefits of Yoga, 21st June is celebrated as the International Yoga Day every year since 2015.

The ancient practice of Yoga that has stemmed from Indian culture, is widely known to balance the body and mind while boosting both mental and social-being of an individual. Yoga is also highly instrumental in building strength and resilience and also is a fantastic tool for stress management.

The term “yoga” was coined from two Sanskrit words - “Yuj,” which means together and “Yujir”, which means “to unite”.

The United Nations' official website says, “The essence of yoga is balance - not just balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world. Yoga emphasizes the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path for sustainable living.”

Theme

This year, the theme for International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity.” This theme was reflects the importance of yoga and how it benefited the masses in keeping safe and healthy during the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 8th edition of International Yoga Day will also witness an innovative programme ‘Guardian Ring’. The programme will include participation of enthusiasts, along with the sun’s movement, i.e. beginning from the east and marching towards the west.

History and significance

Even though the history of practising Yoga dates back to thousands of years ago, the concept of celebrating International Yoga Day was the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, back in September 27, 2014, first presented the idea at The UN General Assembly (UNGA) during his address.

Taking cognisance of the widely acclaimed benefits and growing popularity of Yoga across the globe, United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11 in the same year.

According to the draft resolution signed by 177 member states, “The importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”

How is it celebrated in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the main event of the International Day of Yoga in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace.

Thousands of people joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga demonstration.

The Ayush ministry has planned to conduct yoga at 75 heritage and iconic sites with prominent India branding and has also planned to relay programmes of the event across the world “with the movement of the Sun”, Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said on the occassion.

The Yoga Utsav, held as part of the World Health Day, also saw the participation of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, parliamentarians, ambassadors of various countries and Yoga exponents as they performed the Common Yoga Protocol.Officials from Embassies and High Commissions of several countries, including Sweden, Hungary, Vietnam, Madagascar, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Togo, Peru, Kyrgyzstan and Zimbabwe participated in the Yoga Utsav, ensuring global presence at the event.

A live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol, involving about 3,000 people, was performed by the experts from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the leadership of its director Ishwar V Basavaraddi.