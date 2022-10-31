Monday, Oct 31, 2022
INS Vikrant: Indian Navy’s New Aircraft Carrier And The Quest To Be Asian Maritime Power

The induction of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy has come at a time of increasing strategic competition in Asian seas and debates over the role of carriers in context of a rising China.

Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 10:04 pm

After India recently launched its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the focus is back on India’s naval capability. There is also a debate between sea denial and sea control strategies and whether India should go for submarines or aircraft carriers. 

As they say, whoever controls the Indian Ocean will control Asia. Amid this, the prime threat to India has emerged from China which has modernised its Navy in quick time and has inducted a range of vassals.  

Outlook's Ashutosh Bhardwaj spoke to defence expert Sushant Singh about the significance of the INS Vikrant, the challenges before the Indian Navy, and the Chinese threat.

National INS Vikrant Aircraft Carrier Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Indian Navy China Chinese Military People Liberation Army
