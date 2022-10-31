INS Vikrant: Indian Navy’s New Aircraft Carrier And The Quest To Be Asian Maritime Power

After India recently launched its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the focus is back on India’s naval capability. There is also a debate between sea denial and sea control strategies and whether India should go for submarines or aircraft carriers.

As they say, whoever controls the Indian Ocean will control Asia. Amid this, the prime threat to India has emerged from China which has modernised its Navy in quick time and has inducted a range of vassals.

Outlook's Ashutosh Bhardwaj spoke to defence expert Sushant Singh about the significance of the INS Vikrant, the challenges before the Indian Navy, and the Chinese threat.