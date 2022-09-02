'INS Vikrant To Make India's Defence Self-Reliant': PM Modi Commissions India's Maiden Self-made Aircraft Carrier

PM Modi commissioned INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard on Friday. The Prime Minister said that he dedicated INS Vikrant to Chhatrapathi Shivaji.

"No matter how difficult the goal is, no matter how big the challenges are, when Bharat decides, no goal is impossible to achieve", said PM Modi.



INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.



Addressing the public, PM Modi said, "INS Vikrant is an example of the Government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliant. With Vikrant, India joins a select group of nations who can indigenously make aircraft carriers."

He further added that INS Vikrant is a floating airfield, a floating town and power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses.

"INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India's skill and talent. It is special, different," Modi said and highlighted the indigenisation efforts behind the massive ship, including the steel that went into its making.

The commissioning of INS Vikrant marks a significant step for the Narendra Modi government's pitch for self-reliance, especially in strategic sectors.

According to a statement by the Indian Navy, the commissioning is a "historical milestone of realisation of Nation’s commitment towards AatmaNirbharta”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled the new ensign of the Indian Navy on Friday.Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

INS Vikrant - Made in India

The Indian Aircraft carrier (IAC-1) is the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier. Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by the Cochin Shipyard, a public sector shipyard, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. It is the largest warship ever to be built in India and has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, whose manufacturing involved major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs.

After the commissioning, the IAC-1 will be renamed INS Vikrant by way of honouring India's first-ever aircraft carrier of the same name. The illustrious predecessor was India's first aircraft carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 war.