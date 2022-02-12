Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Passes Away

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj—chairman of Bajaj group passed away in Pune on Saturday.
He was 83 years old.
He had been suffering from cancer, according to reports.
(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
