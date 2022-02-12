Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Passes Away

The chairman of Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 years.

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 4:31 pm

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj—chairman of Bajaj group passed away in Pune on Saturday.

He was 83 years old.

He had been suffering from cancer, according to reports.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

