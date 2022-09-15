Indian Road Congress Publishes New Edition Of Road Signs

The Indian Road Congress has published the fourth edition of its Code of Practice of Road Sign with new standards, incorporating eight changes suggested by the Rajasthan government, an official said.

The updated edition includes new road sign categories, signs, definitions and amendments to old road signs, a transport department official said. Tourism and lane transport-related signs have also been included in the new categories.

"Training sessions will be organised for road safety departments officials to inform them about the new standards. They will then educate the general public about the new road signs," Rajasthan Transport Commissioner KL Swami said.

Joint Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) Nidhi Singh said it was a proud moment for Rajasthan as several important suggestions by the state's Road Safety Officer Ashwini Bagga had been included in the new Code of Practice of Road Sign edition. The third edition was published in 2012.

