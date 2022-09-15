Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Road Congress Publishes New Edition Of Road Signs

The updated edition includes new road sign categories, signs, definitions and amendments to old road signs, a transport department official said. Tourism and lane transport-related signs have also been included in the new categories.

The Indian Road Congress has published the fourth edition of its Code of Practice of Road Sign
The Indian Road Congress has published the fourth edition of its Code of Practice of Road Sign

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 5:04 pm

The Indian Road Congress has published the fourth edition of its Code of Practice of Road Sign with new standards, incorporating eight changes suggested by the Rajasthan government, an official said.

The updated edition includes new road sign categories, signs, definitions and amendments to old road signs, a transport department official said. Tourism and lane transport-related signs have also been included in the new categories.

"Training sessions will be organised for road safety departments officials to inform them about the new standards. They will then educate the general public about the new road signs," Rajasthan Transport Commissioner KL Swami said.

Joint Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) Nidhi Singh said it was a proud moment for Rajasthan as several important suggestions by the state's Road Safety Officer Ashwini Bagga had been included in the new Code of Practice of Road Sign edition. The third edition was published in 2012.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?