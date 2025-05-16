India Pakistan Ceasefire: Rajnath Singh's Visit To Bhuj; Pak Spends IMF Funds On Terror Infra In Its Country, Says Def Min

India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Def Min Rajnath Singh Arrives In Gujarat's Bhuj To Meet Air Warriors
A day after concluding his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Gujarat's Bhuj on Friday to meet with the Air Warriors.
“Looking forward to interact with our courageous Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station,” he mentioned in a post on X.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Offer Of Peace Talks With India
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan is ready to engage “for peace” and proposed a talk with India.
Shehbaz made the comments during a visit to the Kamra air base in the country's Punjab province where he interacted with officers and soldiers involved in the latest escalation between Pakistan and India, PTI reported.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: In a First, Jaishankar Dials Taliban Foreign Minister; Thanks For Condemning Pahalgam Attack
In a first ministerial level outreach to the Taliban government of Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to their acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi over an official phone call.
The call came days after Afghanistan's Taliban regime, which New Delhi is yet to officially recognise, condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: SP Leader Ramgopal Yadav's 'Caste' Remark On IAF Officer Vyomika Singh Sparks Row; CM Yogi Hits Back
Days after Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks on IAF officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramgopal Yadav waded into a fresh controversy by saying that the BJP minister targeted Qureshi as she is a Muslim while IAF's wing commander Vyomika Singh was spared as she was thought to be a Rajput.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: 'I Feel Proud To Be Present Here', Says Def Min Rajnath Singh In Bhuj
Speaking at Bhuj Air Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "....Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victoryagainst Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here."
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: '23 Minutes Enough For Air Force To Crush Terror In Pak', Says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor, has made all Indians proud - whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Pakistan Spend IMF Funds On Terror Infrastructure In Its Country
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country. India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan."
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: 'We Have Kept Pak On Probation', Says Rajnath Singh
Speaking at Bhuj Air Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behavior improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment..."
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Indian Air Force Assumed A Very Impactful Role In Op Sindoor, Says Rajnath
Speaking at Bhuj Air Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Indian Air Force assumed a very impactful role in Operation Sindoor and it is being appreciated not only in this country but also in the countries of the world. In this Operation, you not only dominated the enemies but also successfully decimated them."
"This Operation against terrorism was led by our Indian Armed Force. Our Air Force is such a sky force which has touched the zenith of the sky through its valour and bravery. I would also like to thank Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this, his efforts, his entire team and all his jawans. This is no small thing that our Air Force can reach every corner of Pakistan and this has been proven in every manner...," he added.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: 'World Saw How Forces Destroyed Nine Terrorist Camps', Says Rajnath Singh
Speaking at Bhuj Air Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The entire world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist camps located on the soil of Pakistan. In the action taken later, several of their air bases were destroyed."
"During Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force displayed not just their might but also proved to the world that now India's war policy and technology have changed," he added.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: 'We Conducted Two Successful Operation', Says Rajnath
IGP Kashmir VK Birdi comments on recent anti-terror operations, "In the last 48 hours, we have conducted two very successful operations. These two operations were conducted in the Kelar in Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists. We are committed to ending the terror ecosystem here."
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: We Are Going Ahead By Following Lord Ram Where He Resolved To Finish Demonic Powers, Says Rajnath
At Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We are going ahead by following Lord Ram where he resolved to finish demonic powers - निसिचर हीन करउँ महि भुज उठाइ पन कीन्ह, it means that the manner in which Lord Ram raised his arms and resolved to make this world demon-free, similarly, following the principles of Lord Ram, we have resolved to uproot terrorism."
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Following Principles Of Lord Ram, India Has Resolved To Uproot Terrorism, Says Rajnath
He will also be visiting Smritivan - a memorial and museum as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the devastating 2001 earthquake.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Keeping National Interest Above All, Says Jairam Ramesh
"Keeping national interest above all, Congress will certainly join the delegation of multi-party MPs. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the Congress President, who will depute party leaders, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on media reports that India will send delegations of MPs from all political parties to world capitals to brief various countries on the recent India-Pakistan tensions.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Six Terrorists Killed In Two Operations In Kashmir
Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, security forces focused their counter-terrorism operations on specific areas of south Kashmir and killed six militants in the last three days, officials told PTI.
"The security agencies reviewed their strategy according to the situation in the wake of terror activities in the last one month and our intensified focus was on operations," said V K Birdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, as quoted by PTI.
Birdi said that due to the intensified focus and coordination between various security agencies, two successful operations were conducted in which six terrorists were killed. He termed their elimination "significant achievements".
India Pakistan LIVE: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says statement on Sofia Qureshi height of shamelessness
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that Kunwar Vijay Shah's statement on Sofia Qureshi is the height of shamelessness. The High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter but the government stays asleep. "FIR is also written half-heartedly...Supreme Court also reprimanded over the same. But the BJP government has not taken any action against the remarks of its cabinet minister...Even after the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court, if he (Kunwar Vijay Shah) is not sacked, it means the real culprit is the BJP..."
India Pakistan: Pak Foreign Minister Calls For 'Composite Dialogue' To Resolve India-Pak Issues
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a “composite dialogue” with India to address the issues between India and Pakistan, adding that the "ceasefire" with India has been extended till May 18.
India Operation Sindoor: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Says Tiranga Yatra In Hyderabad on 17th May
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that after Operation Sindoor was successfully completed by the Indian army, a Tiranga Yatra will be held in Hyderabad on 17th at 5:00 PM in honour and to congratulate the army.
India Pakistan: Six militants killed in two Operations in J&K
The Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi asserted that they have conducted two anti-militancy encounters in Jammu and Kashmir killing six militants in Shopian and Pulwama.
"These successful operations were possible because of the coordination and synergy among the security and intelligence agencies. We are duty-bound to end any terror activity in Kashmir and we are always ready to stop such acts," the IGP said.
India Pakistan: J&K CM Omar Abdullah slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Tulbul Navigation Barrage project
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti over his remarks to revive the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake in view of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).
The work for the project was halted due to pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Abdullah had called for resuming the project asserting that the IWT has been 'temporarily suspended'. He had also termed it to be a historic betrayal to the people of J&K.
Mehbooba had called his remarks as "irresponsible" nd "dangerously provocative".
India Pakistan: Government to send multi-party delegations for diplomatic outreach
The government is planning to send multi-party delegations for diplomatic outreach to several countries, explaining India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan, as reported by PTI.
Congress has asserted to definitely participate in the parliamentary delegations.
India Operation Sindoor: Operation Sindoor reflects PM's firm determination, says Amit Shah
While inaugurating the new multi agency centre in Delhi to facilitate information sharing among various agencies, Union Minister Amit Shah asserted that Operation Sindoor was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm determination, pin-pointed intelligence gathering by various agencies and infallible fire power of Indian armed forces.
India Pakistan: Pak Foreign Minister Dar uses 'fake' news report attributed to British daily to praise PAF
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar used a "fake" news report attributed to a UK-based daily to praise his country's Air Force in the Senate.
Citing the viral "fake news", Dar told lawmakers that 'The Daily Telegraph' reported that "Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies." However, his claim was fact-checked by the Dawn newspaper, which termed the viral news report as "fake".
"Posts from multiple users across social media have been circulating a photo since May 10, 2025, allegedly showing the front page of UK-based The Daily Telegraph newspaper declaring the Pakistan Air Force the “King of the Skies” amid the recent escalation with India. However, there was no such article published and the screenshot is a fake," the newspaper said.
India Pakistan Ceasefire: SC To Hear MP Minister Plea On May 19 Reagrding Comments Targeting Col Qureshi
The Supreme Court on Friday posted on May 19 the plea of Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah booked by police for his remarks targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh deferred the hearing on Shah's plea after his counsel and senior advocate Maninder Singh made a request.
Shah's plea challenges a May 14 order of the Madhya Pradesh High directing an FIR against him for the comments.
India Pakistan Ceasefire: Lovely Professional University Terminates Pacts With Türkiye, Azerbaijan
Punjab's Lovely Professional University has become the latest academic institution to terminate all memorandum of understanding with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India's national interest.
The move came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.
LPU, based in Jalandhar, is the first private university in India to terminate association with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.
"When our brave armed forces are risking their lives -- whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders -- we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent. LPU's mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India's sovereignty," said LPU Founder Chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal.
India Pakistan Ceasefire: Budgam Police arrest three LeT associates in anti-terror operation; arms recovered
In the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks, Budgam Police have arrested three terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The arrested individuals have been identified as: Muzamil Ahmad, Ishfaq Pandit (both residents of Aglar Pattan) and Muneer Ahmad R/O Meeripora Beerwah.
The arrests were made in the Kawoosa Narbal area of Magam. On their apprehension, arms and ammunition, including one pistol and one hand grenade, were recovered from their possession.
In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station Magam under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and further investigation has been taken up: J&K Police.
India Pakistan Ceasefire: GJC urges nationwide ban on gems, jewellery trade with Turkiye, Azerbaijan
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Friday urged the industry to suspend all business transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan in order to show support for ‘Operation Sindoor’.
“The Indian gem and jewellery sector stands united in support of the nation. It is imperative that our industry sets a strong example by prioritising the country over commerce. We call upon every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to stop all transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan,” GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said.
He said, this collective action reflects the industry’s unwavering commitment to national interests and solidarity during Operation Sindoor.
“By halting trade, we send a clear message of unity and resolve, reinforcing our industry’s role as a pillar of national pride. Let us unite as an industry to uphold these values, showcasing our resilience and loyalty to India’s honour and security,” he added.
India Pakistan Ceasefire: Bengal BJP takes out Tiranga Yatra in Kolkata to hail armed forces for Op Sindoor
The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Friday took out a massive Tiranga Yatra through the heart of Kolkata to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces in the recently conducted Operation Sindoor.
Thousands of people, including BJP leaders, local residents, school and college students, and women waving the national flag, joined the yatra, which began at College Square, widely known as Kolkata’s educational and intellectual nerve centre, and culminated at the iconic Shyambazar seven-point crossing. - PTI