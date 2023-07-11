Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
India Needs To Prepare Leaders Who Can Resolve Future Challenges: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said India needs youths who can provide innovative solutions to all challenges by adopting technology and at the same time keeping in mind the country's rich cultural diversity.

PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 10:20 pm

He also said that in the changing scenario, future leaders will need a visionary outlook, proactive and emotional approach, technical proficiency, ethical decision-making ability to anticipate future challenges and resolve them.

Addressing a leadership conclave in Udaipur, he said the nation and the society need to prepare leaders who can solve challenges of the future while contributing towards the development of a prosperous, inclusive and empowered India.

Birla hoped that today's youths will move forward on the path of modernity taking their heritage along, a statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

The Speaker felt that leadership comes from those who can spur innovation, inspire people from different walks of life and bring positive change under evolving circumstances.

Referring to India's freedom struggle, Birla said leaders of different ideologies worked together for India's freedom struggle and achieved success.

- With PTI Input

