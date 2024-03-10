India, EFTA Ink Free Trade Agreement; USD 100 Bn Investment Target In Next 15 Yrs

On gold, India has not touched the effective customs duty (which is 15 per cent) but has reduced the bound rate by one per cent to 39 per cent.

Bound and applied rates are used in international trade parlance. While bound tariffs or duties refer to the ceiling, the applied tariff is the duty, which is currently in place.

India will also provide duty concessions on certain PLI (production-linked incentive) sectors like pharma, medical devices and processed food.

Sensitivities related to these sectors have been kept in mind while extending offers.

Sectors such as dairy, soya, coal and sensitive agricultural products are kept on the exclusion list, which means there would not be any duty concessions on these goods.

In the services sector, the commerce ministry said, India has offered 105 sub-sectors to the EFTA like accounting, business services, computer services, distribution and health.

On the other hand, the country has secured commitments in 128 sub-sectors from Switzerland, 114 from Norway, 107 from Liechtenstein, and 110 from Iceland. Segments where Indian services will get a boost include legal, audio-visual, R&D, computer, accounting, and auditing.

TEPA (trade and economic partnership agreement) would stimulate our services exports in sectors of our key strength/interest such as IT services, business services, personal, cultural, sporting and recreational services, other education services, and audio-visual services.

Further commitments related to Intellectual Property Rights in TEPA are at the TRIPS (trade-related aspects of IPRs) level.