India-Canada Ties Hit All-Time Low Over Nijjar's Killing

Ties between India and Canada have hit an all-time low with both countries sacking each other's diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.

Canadian high commission in New Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A private security man walks outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi after India and Canada expelled each other’s top diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.

India-Canada Row
India-Canada Row | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
People wait outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi.

Security personnel outside Canadian high commission
Security personnel outside Canadian high commission | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Security personnel stand outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi.

Study in Canada ads banner
Study in Canada ads banner | Photo: AP/Prabhjot Gill
People walk past banners inviting students to study in Canada and other places abroad at a market in Amritsar, in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

View of the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi
View of the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
View of the High Commission of Canada amidst tensions between India and Canada over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in New Delhi.

Canadas Deputy High Commissioner to India
Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler leaves from the Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi.

High Commission of India in Canada
High Commission of India in Canada | Photo: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP
The High Commission of India in Canada is seen in Ottawa, Ontario.

| Photo: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP
The High Commission of India in Canada is seen in Ottawa, Ontario.

