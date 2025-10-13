India and Canada Chart Path To Reconciliation: Agree On Measures To Restore Strained Ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hailed the outcomes as a "new chapter" in relations, rooted in shared democratic values, rule of law, and mutual respect for sovereignty. Key among the measures is the immediate posting of envoys to each other's capitals, with names already exchanged, marking the first full diplomatic staffing since the row escalated in October 2023. This step addresses capacity constraints at missions, facilitating smoother support for the burgeoning Indian diaspora in Canada—over 1.6 million strong, including students and professionals—and bolstering people-to-people exchanges strained by earlier visa delays.