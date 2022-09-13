India All Set To Host G20 Summit 2023 In New Delhi, Says MEA: All You Need To Know

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday officially announced that India would be hosting the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency.

India is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country after assuming the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.



Press Release on the forthcoming Presidency: https://t.co/LFQ6dmQgEd — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 13, 2022

Who will be participating in the 2023 Summit?

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, in addition to regular international organisations (UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, WTO, ILO, FSB and OECD) and chairs of regional organisations (AU, AUDA-NEPAD and ASEAN), India, as G20 Presidency, will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, The Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guest countries, as well as International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Asian Development Bank (ADB) as guest international organisations.

India's G20 priorities

“Ongoing conversations…revolve around inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth; LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment); women’s empowerment; digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development in areas ranging from health, agriculture and education to commerce, skill-mapping, culture and tourism; climate financing; circular economy; global food security; energy security; green hydrogen; disaster risk reduction and resilience; developmental cooperation; fight against economic crime; and multilateral reforms.”

“During our Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice,” said the MEA in a statement.

What is G20?

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum comprising the world’s major developed and developing economies. As of now, the list of members include 19 countries—Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the US—and the European Union (EU).

It has been estimated that 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population falls under the responsibility of the members of G20 which maked it the most sought after forum for international economic cooperation. India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.