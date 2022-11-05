Independent India's First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Dies At 105 In Himachal's Kinnaur

Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi breathed his last on Saturday morning. He was 105.

Sad News; Independent India's first voter shyam Saran Negi dies at 105 but not before fulfilling his commitment to vote for forthcoming Nov 12 election through postal https://t.co/J4KqGAjkuu pic with me during 2017 elections at Kalpa,his home. pic.twitter.com/lkf9Ze3J9h — Ashwani Sharma (@ashwanis1208) November 5, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq confirmed to Outlook his demise, and said, "we will go to his home and perform last rites with full honour as he has created an example by voting for the poll through postal ballot -- a commitment to democracy in India."