Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Independent India's First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Dies At 105 In Himachal's Kinnaur

Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq confirmed to Outlook his demise, and said his last rites will be performed with full honour.

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:52 am

Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi breathed his last on Saturday morning. He was 105.

Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq confirmed to Outlook his demise, and said, "we will go to his home and perform last rites with full honour as he has created an example by voting for the poll through postal ballot -- a commitment to democracy in India."