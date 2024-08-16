In Search Of Sita's Essence Through The Works Of Folk Artists

Mithila painting is known for its distinctive styles and patterns, with artists experimenting with new techniques while retaining traditional elements. Godna painting, an ancient tradition, has also expanded Mithila art, with Shivan Paswan from Laheriya Ganj, Madhubani, being a master of this style. Padma Shri Award winner Shivan Paswan reflects, “Despite social discrimination and poverty, I challenged traditional Mithila themes dominated by higher-caste artists by choosing Raja Salhesh, a deity of our marginalised Dusadh community, as a subject. This bold move was a departure from the Ramayana and Mahabharata themes. We started using cow dung due to a lack of resources and faced caste-based restrictions on the patterns and colours we could use. We only painted Ramayana when commissioned.” Shivan Paswan’s depiction of Sita’s abduction by Ravan highlights her intelligence as she cleverly used her rings and jewelry to mark her location for Ram and Lakshman.