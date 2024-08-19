In Photos: Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Across India

Women celebrate Rakshabandhan with their brothers lodged Rajkot Central Jail, in Rajkot.
School students tie 'rakhi' on the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival at Mathurapur in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
Women tie 'rakhi on wrists of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah Border post, about 35km from Amritsar.
Students tie 'rakhis' to Army personnel ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, on the outskirts of Jammu.
Women tie 'rakhis' to passengers travelling in a bus on Raksha Bandhan, in Nadia.
An elderly woman ties 'rakhi' to an elderly man at an old age home on Raksha Bandhan festival, in Jammu.
Sisters wait to tie 'rakhis' to their brothers on Raksha Bhandhan festival, outside District Jail in Mathura.
Women with CAA citizenship ties rakhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal as he celebrates Rakshabandhan, in New Delhi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates festival of Rakshabandhan with Sadhvi Rithambara, founder of Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalya Gram.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being greeted during Raksha Bandhan celebration at the party office, in Lucknow.
Women tie ‘rakhis’ to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during Raksha Bandhan celebration and Kisan Tiranga Yatra, in Sehore district.
Brahmakumaris tie 'rakhi' to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the occasion of the festival of 'Rakshabandhan' in Chennai.