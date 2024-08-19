National

In Photos: Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Across India

The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolises a celebration of the brother and sister relationship and a promise of protection. Indian women were seen tying rakhi to not only their own brothers but also CRPF jawans who protect the country all year round.

Raksha Bandhan celebration in Rajkot Central Jail | Photo: PTI

Women celebrate Rakshabandhan with their brothers lodged Rajkot Central Jail, in Rajkot.

Raksha Bandhan celebration at Mathurapur in Dakshin Dinajpur
Raksha Bandhan celebration at Mathurapur in Dakshin Dinajpur | Photo: PTI

School students tie 'rakhi' on the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival at Mathurapur in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Rakshabandhan festival at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah Border post
Rakshabandhan festival at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah Border post | Photo: PTI

Women tie 'rakhi on wrists of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah Border post, about 35km from Amritsar.

Students tie rakhis to Army personnel on the outskirts of Jammu
Students tie 'rakhis' to Army personnel on the outskirts of Jammu | Photo: PTI

Students tie 'rakhis' to Army personnel ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, on the outskirts of Jammu.

Raksha Bandhan celebration in Nadia
Raksha Bandhan celebration in Nadia | Photo: PTI

Women tie 'rakhis' to passengers travelling in a bus on Raksha Bandhan, in Nadia.

Raksha Bandhan celebration at an old age home in Jammu
Raksha Bandhan celebration at an old age home in Jammu | Photo: PTI

An elderly woman ties 'rakhi' to an elderly man at an old age home on Raksha Bandhan festival, in Jammu.

Raksha Bandhan celebration: Sisters wait outside District Jail in Mathura
Raksha Bandhan celebration: Sisters wait outside District Jail in Mathura | Photo: PTI

Sisters wait to tie 'rakhis' to their brothers on Raksha Bhandhan festival, outside District Jail in Mathura.

Raksha Bandhan celebration: PM Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebration with school children in New Delhi
Raksha Bandhan celebration: PM Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebration with school children in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebration with school children, in New Delhi.

Raksha Bandhan celebration: Women with CAA citizenship ties rakhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi
Raksha Bandhan celebration: Women with CAA citizenship ties rakhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Women with CAA citizenship ties rakhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal as he celebrates Rakshabandhan, in New Delhi.

Raksha Bandhan celebration: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates festival of Rakhi with Sadhvi Rithambara
Raksha Bandhan celebration: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates festival of Rakhi with Sadhvi Rithambara | Photo: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates festival of Rakshabandhan with Sadhvi Rithambara, founder of Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalya Gram.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being greeted during Raksha Bandhan celebration in Lucknow
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being greeted during Raksha Bandhan celebration in Lucknow | Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being greeted during Raksha Bandhan celebration at the party office, in Lucknow.

Raksha Bandhan celebration: Women tie ‘rakhis’ to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan , in Sehore
Raksha Bandhan celebration: Women tie ‘rakhis’ to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan , in Sehore | Photo: PTI

Women tie ‘rakhis’ to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during Raksha Bandhan celebration and Kisan Tiranga Yatra, in Sehore district.

Raksha Bandhan celebration: Brahmakumaris tie rakhi to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai
Raksha Bandhan celebration: Brahmakumaris tie 'rakhi' to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Brahmakumaris tie 'rakhi' to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the occasion of the festival of 'Rakshabandhan' in Chennai.

