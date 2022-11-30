Implement Rajasthan Welfare Schemes Nationwide: Gehlot To PM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to implement the Rajasthan government's welfare schemes across the country to provide economic and social support.

Addressing the youth on the last day of the Mega Job Fair at the Government Polytechnic College Ground in Bikaner, Gehlot said the public welfare schemes of the state government were discussed across the country.

He listed out the welfare measures like the old pension scheme, Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, Social Security Pension Scheme and Udaan Yojana.

"The prime minister should implement such schemes across the country so that the common people can get economic and social support," Gehlot said.

He said unemployment and price rise were serious problems in the country, but the state government would not let anything come in the way of realising the dreams of the youth of the state.

"They are being empowered by education, employment and youth-centric policies of the state," he said.

He said it was our priority to provide employment to the youth in the government and private sector.

Recently, MoUs worth Rs 11 lakh crore have been signed in Invest Rajasthan, due to which more than 10 lakh jobs will be created in the state. So far 1.35 lakh jobs have been given by the government in the government sector, according to the CM.

"About 1.25 lakh are under process and 1 lakh more have been announced. In such a situation, Rajasthan has become the leading state in the whole country in providing employment," he said.

Later, Gehlot addressed a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Anil Sharma in Sardarshahar assembly constituency in Churu district. The bypoll in the constituency is on December 5.

"Today, the Constitution is being shattered. The judiciary, Election Commission, Income Tax Dept, Enforcement Directorate are working under pressure. The country has been divided on the basis of religion and castes," the CM said.

"Winning the election is a different thing, but the way the country is being run, we have to think in which direction the country is going," he said.

Gehlot said the BJP was shaken by the issues being raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

-With PTI Input