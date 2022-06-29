Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Illegal Immigrants From Myanmar Held In Manipur

The police have apprehended eighty illegal immigrants from Myanmar living in Manipur without valid documentation.

Immigrants (Representative photo)

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:28 am

Eighty illegal immigrants from Myanmar were apprehended from Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, police said. These illegal immigrants, who did not have any valid documents, were living in rented accommodations in Ngathal village and Vaal Veng of the district, they said.

Among those apprehended were 25 men, 35 women, and 20 children, they added. "The apprehended persons could not produce any valid document for staying in India, and disclosed that they were all citizens of Myanmar," a police officer said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

The owner of one of the houses that provided shelter to these immigrants told police that he came to India from Myanmar through the border in Mizoram in 1986, the officer said.

In 2013, he moved to Kwanpui in Churachandpur, police said. The men and women will be produced before the court for remand, while the children will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, they said. 

