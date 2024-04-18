National

Ideological Battle: The Future of Political Parties' Ideology

We explore the concept of ideology, its impact on our speech habits, and how it influences our understanding of historical events. We discuss the weakening self-images and justifications of rulers across the world, a phenomenon we term as 'ideological implosion'. We also touch upon the dangerous momentum unleashed by ideologies that celebrate violence, terming this tendency as 'nihilist'. We examine key historical events that involved decisions with momentous consequences, challenging the belief in the inevitable motion of history.

