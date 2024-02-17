IAF Successfully Conducts Nighttime Test Of Missile Akash During Vayu Shakti-2024 In Rajasthan | Watch

The Pokhran range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday witnessed the Indian Air Force's full spectrum display of combat and fire capabilities as part of its Exercise Vayu Shakti-2024.

Over 120 aircraft of the IAF, including Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Mirage-2000, Tejas, C-17 and C-130J, took part in the exercise, keeping with the tagline 'lightning strike from the sky'.