Himachal Pradesh reported 72 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection count to 3,11,413, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed 4,182 lives in the state. On the bright side, 99 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 521, he added. The recovery count has reached 3,06,690, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)