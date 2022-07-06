Who Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Bride-To-Be Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie nuptial knot tomorrow for the second time in his life.

The former comedian, who rose through ranks to become Punjab’s CM had separated from his first wife in 2015 with whom he has two children— daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17).

Mann’s first wife Inderpreet Kaur now lives abroad.

It was AAP’s Punjab unit chief Malvinder Singh Kang, who announced about Mann’s marriage on Thursday with Dr Gurpreet Kaur.

Here is all about Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur:

Punjab CM Mann(48) is all set to marry 1993 born Kaur, who hails from Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur had completed her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana (district Ambala) in Haryana in 2018.

There have been reports that Kaur had been frequently spotted at Mann’s residence. However, many report say that the marriage is an arranged affair.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur came in contact with 48-year-old Mann's family one-and-a-half years ago.

Mann’s mother and sister chose the bride, reports said.

There are reports that Dr Gurpreet Kaur’s family didn’t want her to enter politics. However, with Kaur set to marry Mann, doors have opened for her to enter politics.

Dr Gurpreet is also said to be fond of Mann’s stand-up comedy too.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur came in contact with 48-year-old Mann's family one-and-a-half years ago.

Mann’s mother and sister chose the bride, reports said.

There are reports that Dr Gurpreet Kaur’s family didn’t want her to enter politics. However, with Kaur set to marry Mann, doors have opened for her to enter politics.

Dr Gurpreet is also said to be fond of Mann’s stand-up comedy too.

Mann’s marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur to remain a low-key affair:

Only family members, including Mann's mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests will attend the wedding. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be in attendance.



