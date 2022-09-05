Heavy Rain Forecast For Odisha As Another Low Pressure Likely To Form

The Met office on Monday predicted heavy rain in Odisha over the next few days as a new low pressure is likely to form weeks after three such weather systems resulted in devastating floods in the state.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around September 7. Under its influence, low pressure is set to take shape over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours, it said.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued a yellow warning of heavy rain in some places across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday.

There can be torrential rain in parts of the state from Wednesday.

Another low pressure may form between September 9 and 15, a Met official said.

