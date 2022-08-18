Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Heavy Rain Alert For Eastern Maharashtra

The weather department on Thursday issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Gondia,  Gadchiroli, and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha, warning of "very heavy rainfall" in some places.   

Mumbai Rained In
Mumbai Rained In

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 11:01 pm

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 11:01 pm

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Nagpur, said rainfall activity was very likely to increase over Vidarbha on July 20-21.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Vidarbha on Saturday and Sunday and very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur districts, it said. 

Similarly, heavy rainfall was also likely at isolated places over Amravati,  Chandrapur and Wardha districts, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)

