Heatwave May Abate In North India From Today, Relief In The East Too: All About Weather Predictions

Delhi and its other adjoining parts are likely to experience relief from the intense heatwave from Monday, according to the predictions made by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast has also said that the temperature in the national capital might drop by 2-4 degrees Celcius.

IMD predicted that a heatwave is likely to sweep isolated areas of Vidarbha from May 1 to may 3; over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan on May 1 and May 2, whereas it would prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan on Monday. In a statement, it further added, “Abatement of heatwave over the region thereafter.”

Delhi has been reeling under an intense heatwave with the city’s temperature touching a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius on April 11.

Weather conditions of Delhi

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of dust and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 61 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The national capital has experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers.

Relief in east India

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness heavy rainfall from May 2 to May 4 due to a low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea on May 5.

Further, a cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood is likely around May 4. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 05 May. Squall wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea on May 5 and 6," an IMD bulletin added.

On Sunday south Bengal and Kolkata received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Under the influence of south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the next three days.





Rainfall and thunderstorm predicted in other states

Under the influence of a western disturbance, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two, according to IMD predictions.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur over Jammu and Kashmir on May 3 and over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on May 3 and 4, while Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh could experience duststorms, gusty wind and lightning over the next four days.



(with inputs from PTI)