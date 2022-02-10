Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Hearings Of RSS Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi To Start From February 22

Hearing in a defamation case where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi will start on February 22, a local Thane Court said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:48 pm

A court at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Thursday said the hearings in a defamation case against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed by a local RSS worker will begin from February 22. Gandhi is alleged to have made defamatory remarks against RSS.
The trial was originally scheduled to commence from February 10. 

Advocates Prabodh Jaywant and Ganesh Dhargalkar, representing complainant Rajesh Kunte, told the court on Thursday that their writ petition challenging some orders of lower courts in the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, so the hearing be deferred till it is decided.

Joint Civil Judge and Magistrate J V Paliwal, however, said as there was no stay to the proceedings, the hearing can start from February 22.

The complainant's evidence will be recorded from the next date, the judge said.

Kunte, a local worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, filed the case against Rahul Gandhi in 2014, stating that the Congress leader, at an election rally in Bhiwandi, accused the Sangh of being behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

He thus tarnished the organization's image by making a false allegation, the complaint said.

In 2018, the court framed charges against Rahul Gandhi who pleaded not guilty to all charges.

