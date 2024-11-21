Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections

"Take Badarpur for an instance, it's traditional stronghold of the BJP. By fielding Ram Singh, who enjoys support of his electorate, the AAP aims to put up a strong fight for the BJP. On the other hand, at some seats, the party has attempted to do a course correction by changing the candidates as the feedback of the incumbent MLAs in the regions were not good enough. That's why, the AAP took senior Congress leader Matin Choudhury in its fold and fielded his son from Seelampur - replacing its incumbent MLA," he explained.