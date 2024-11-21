National

Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections

Its first list of candidates prioritises individuals who recently joined the AAP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Out of the 11 candidates, six are defectors.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
AAP election voting Delhi Elections
Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors in First List of Candidates for Delhi Elections Photo: representational image
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which will be held early next year. This list prioritises individuals who recently joined the AAP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Out of the 11 candidates, six are defectors.

The party has also dropped its three incumbent MLAs – Gulab Singh from Matiala, Abdul Rahman from Seelampur and Rituraj Jha from Kirari. The party defended the decision, saying it is based on poor survey results.

The new candidates from other parties include B.B. Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, Anil Jha from Kirari and Brahm Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur, who recently left the BJP to join the AAP.

Similarly, Somesh Shaukeen who has got ticket from Matiala, Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri and Zubair Chaudhary from Seelampur were former Congress members.

Despite the fact that the official notification for the elections has not yet been released, the announcement of candidates has raised questions – why the AAP chose to move so quickly. Senior journalist Aditya Menon told Outlook, "The early declaration of candidates – especially in constituencies where the AAP is weaker – is a strategic move by Arvind Kejriwal."

He said the AAP wants to take the BJP head on in the latter's bastion; and therefore, it has relied on the saffron party's defectors.

"Take Badarpur for an instance, it's traditional stronghold of the BJP. By fielding Ram Singh, who enjoys support of his electorate, the AAP aims to put up a strong fight for the BJP. On the other hand, at some seats, the party has attempted to do a course correction by changing the candidates as the feedback of the incumbent MLAs in the regions were not good enough. That's why, the AAP took senior Congress leader Matin Choudhury in its fold and fielded his son from Seelampur - replacing its incumbent MLA," he explained.

Of the 11 announced seats, six are currently held by the BJP. It includes Badarpur, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Rohtas Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

He suggested that the early announcement would allow AAP candidates more time for campaigning and will help avoid confusion closer to election time. “It sends a clear message to voters about who their candidates are and allow AAP to start door-to-door campaigns early – particularly in BJP strongholds,” said Menon.

He said the AAP is known for announcing its candidates early. It had done the same in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls – where it secured a decisive victory. In 2015, the party won 67 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only three. In 2020, it won 62 seats and the BJP managed to bag 8.

The 11 candidates named in AAP’s first list are:

1. Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur)

2. Anil Jha (Kirari)

3. Deepak Singhal (Vishwas Nagar)

4. Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar)

5. B.B. Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar)

6. Ram Singh (Badarpur)

7. Zubair Chaudhary (Seelampur)

8. Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri)

9. Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda)

10. Manoj Tyagi (Karawal Nagar)

11. Somesh Shaukeen (Matiala)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG's Luis Enrique Confirms Ramos Is In 'Final Phase Of Recovery' After Ankle Injury
  2. Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action
  3. Bournemouth Vs Brighton, EPL: Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Ipswich Vs Man United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. Chelsea Vs Manchester United Preview, Women's Super League
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vikrant Massey-Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free in UP
  2. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  3. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  4. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  5. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  2. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%