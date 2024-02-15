Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Allahabad HC Reserves Order On Plea Against Decision To Allow Puja

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's ruling permitting Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

This decision was made by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal after hearing the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, the group overseeing the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

According to S F A Naqvi, the lawyer representing the committee, "The hearing of the matter is complete and the court has reserved its order."

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee took their case to the high court on February 2, shortly after the Supreme Court directed them to approach the high court since it refused to hear their plea against the Varanasi district court's decision.

The hearing, initially scheduled for February 12, was adjourned by the Allahabad High Court to February 15. During the hearing, both sides presented their arguments, with Punit Gupta and S F A Naqvi representing the Muslim side. The next hearing date was set at Naqvi's request, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, in response to the court's earlier ruling, prayers were conducted in the cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque on January 31. Nagendra Pandey, the president of the temple trust, confirmed that the cellar, known as Vyas ji's cellar, was opened for prayers after 31 years, following the court order.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) criticised the district court's decision, stating it was made hastily. They expressed their intent to continue pursuing the matter, aiming to seek justice from the Supreme Court.