Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Gujarat Reports 633 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 5,613

Gujarat on Monday reported 633 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,49,117, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 10:08 pm

With 731 patients recovering from respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, their cumulative count rose to 12,32,544, it said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,960, said the department in a release.

The number of active cases now stands at 5,613, of which  ten patients are in critical condition, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 216 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat at 79, Rajkot at 53 and Vadodara at 49, among others, said the department.

With 2.41 lakh more people getting vaccinated during the day, the number of doses of coronavirus vaccines administered so far in the state rose to 11.40 crore, said.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in the neighboring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, which has six patients under treatment currently, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,49,117, new cases 633, death toll 10,960, discharged 12,32,544, active cases 5,613, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)

