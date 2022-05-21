Saturday, May 21, 2022
Gujarat Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,24,893

Ahmedabad witnessed 17 cases, followed by four each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara, two in Surat and one in Navsari, the official informed. The total number of COVID-19 doses administered so far rose to 10.87 crore with 1.49 lakh persons receiving jabs on Saturday.

Updated: 21 May 2022 9:44 pm

Gujarat on Saturday reported 28 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 12,24,893, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,13,750 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 34 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 199, he said.

Ahmedabad witnessed 17 cases, followed by four each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara, two in Surat and one in Navsari, the official informed. The total number of COVID-19 doses administered so far rose to 10.87 crore with 1.49 lakh persons receiving jabs on Saturday.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,893, new cases 28, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,750, active cases 199, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

