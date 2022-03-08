Gujarat: Man Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 60 Lakh In Surat

Police have seized 600 kg of ganja worth over Rs 60 lakh and arrested a native of Maharashtra in this connection in Gujarat's Surat district, an official said on Tuesday.



The contraband was seized on Monday from a vehicle with Maharashtra's number plate near a textile park in Sayan city of Olpad taluka, said an official from Surat rural Special Operations Group (SOG). Based on a tip-off, the SOG carried out an operation and seized 600.150 kg of ganja worth Rs 60,01,500, he said.



The police also seized a four-wheeler, a three-wheeler and a motorcycle, the official said. They nabbed one of the accused, identified as Javed Sheikh, from Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra.



Six more persons, including a drug supplier, are wanted in connection with the narcotics seizure. Three of them hail from Ganjam, and one is from Angul in Odisha, the official said.

With PTI inputs.