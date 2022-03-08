Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Gujarat: Man Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 60 Lakh In Surat

Based on a tip-off, the SOG carried out an operation and seized 600.150 kg of ganja worth Rs 60,01,500, he said.

Gujarat: Man Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 60 Lakh In Surat
Man held in Gujarat's Surat with ganja, on 8th March 2022.(Representational Image) PTI photo

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 6:03 pm

Police have seized 600 kg of ganja worth over Rs 60 lakh and arrested a native of Maharashtra in this connection in Gujarat's Surat district, an official said on Tuesday.
       

The contraband was seized on Monday from a vehicle with Maharashtra's number plate near a textile park in Sayan city of Olpad taluka, said an official from Surat rural Special Operations Group (SOG). Based on a tip-off, the SOG carried out an operation and seized 600.150 kg of ganja worth Rs 60,01,500, he said. 
       

The police also seized a four-wheeler, a three-wheeler and a motorcycle, the official said. They nabbed one of the accused, identified as Javed Sheikh, from Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra.
       

Six more persons, including a drug supplier, are wanted in connection with the narcotics seizure. Three of them hail from Ganjam, and one is from Angul in Odisha, the official said.

With PTI inputs.

