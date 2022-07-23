Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Gujarat Logs 937 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 9:59 pm

Gujarat on Saturday reported 937 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality in Ahmedabad, taking the tally to 12,47,645 and the toll to 10,960, the state health department said.

A day before, the state had reported 884 cases and three deaths. With 745 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state rose to 12,31,215 on Saturday, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat has gone up to 5,470 and 11 patients are critical. Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 311 cases in the day in the state, followed by Vadodara with 119 cases, Mehsana 66, and Gandhinagar and Surat with 45 cases each, among others.

With 3.01 lakh people receiving their COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, the cumulative number of  doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 11.36 crore.

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu reported two fresh COVID-19 cases and one recovery, raising its tally of active cases to eight, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,47,645, new cases 937, death toll 10,960, discharged 12,31,215, active cases 5,470, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

