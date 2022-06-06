Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Gujarat Logs 53 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; 49 Recover

Ahmedabad district reported 32 new cases, Vadodara ten, Surat and Valsad three cases each, and Rajkot two cases, among other districts. A total 36,924 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of administered doses so far in Gujarat to 11.02 crore, the department said.

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:01 pm

Gujarat on Monday reported 53 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 12,25,515 while 49 patients recovered during the day, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,944 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state, the department said in a release. A total of 49 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall number of recoveries in Gujarat to 12,14,227, leaving the state with 344 active cases.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new cases or recoveries. The  UT has no active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,515, new cases 53, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,14,227, active cases 344, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

