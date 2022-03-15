Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat Govt Preparing Plan For Effective Covid-19 Vaccination Of Children As Drive To Begin On Mar 16

The state government said that all the children in the age group of 12 to 14 will be covered under the vaccination drive.

Gujarat Govt Preparing Plan For Effective Covid-19 Vaccination Of Children As Drive To Begin On Mar 16
COVID vaccination (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:57 pm

The Gujarat government on Tuesday said vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 against COVID-19 will start from Wednesday as announced by the Centre and that they will try to achieve 100 per cent inoculation of beneficiaries. The state government said that all the children in the age group of 12 to 14 will be covered under the vaccination drive. 
         

Officials, however, said they are not aware of the exact number of children in the 12 to 14 age category in Gujarat. They said a plan will be prepared to decide the location of inoculation whether in schools or at health centres.
       

“We will try to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for the children of 12 to 14 years. We will hold a meeting today to chalk out a detailed plan for the effective implementation of the vaccination drive in the state,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said. 
       

Related stories

Vaccine For 12-14 Age Group: Delhi Parents Feel Relieved, Say Apt Move Ahead Of School Reopening

50,000 Children In Goa Aged 12-14 Years Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccination

Organise Special Sessions, Train Teams For Inoculation Of 12-14 Group: Centre To States

“As announced by the Centre, vaccination against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will begin from Wednesday in Gujarat,” said Commissioner of Health Shahmeena Husain. 
       

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in 12-14. The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Vaccination Vaccination Drive Vaccinated Vaccination Status Indian City Gujarat Ahmedabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Sex work is like any other work

Sex work is like any other work