Gujarat: Congress Protests In Ahmedabad Against Sonia Gandhi's Questioning By ED

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by the party's state unit chief Jagdish Thakor, sat at Lal Darwaja area in the city for around two hours to register their protest against the central agency, which the party said was working at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre to intimidate opposition leaders.

Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 8:23 pm

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday held a 'sit-in' protest here against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) move of questioning party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

Other leaders, who took part in the protest included former Gujarat Congress presidents Amit Chavda and Siddharth Patel along with party MLA Shailesh Parmar.

"We are protesting against the BJP's vindictive policy. An atmosphere has been created in the country where no one is allowed to ask any question to the ruling party. Though Soniaji is unwell, she is cooperating in the probe. The BJP is harassing our leaders to divert people's attention from real issues, such as price rise," Thakor told reporters.

Chavda alleged the central agencies, including the ED and the CBI, were being misused by the ruling BJP to "settle scores" with the opposition parties. "Calling Soniaji for questioning is an attempt by the BJP to instill fear among common men. Not just Congress, the entire country is up against the BJP for its autocratic style. Our leaders are being framed in false cases to intimidate us," he said. 

Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the ED in central Delhi on Thursday for her questioning.

-With PTI Input

National Congress Protests Enforcement Directorate Politics Sonia Gandhi Ahmedabad
