Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Gujarati News Website Of Jagran Group

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched 'gujaratijagran.com', media group Jagran New Media's regional news website. After Punjabi, this is the second regional news website by Jagran New Media, the digital wing of the Jagran Prakashan Limited.

On the occasion, Patel congratulated the management saying the use of digital technology and smartphones are the need of the hour in today's journalism. Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media, said the management has planned to attract one crore monthly readers for 'gujaratijagran.com' within the next 10 months.

At present, the group's main news website - 'jagran.com' - has nearly 4.4 crore monthly users, he said. "There is a huge opportunity in Gujarat for us because not a single Gujarati news website is in the country's top 10 list at present. We will focus more on solution-based journalism, because people want to know why and how something happened," Gupta told PTI.

"For example, instead of just reporting potholes on roads, we would rather focus on why such things are happening and how it can be fixed. We want to play the role of a change maker, which will make us different from other outlets," he added.

(With PTI inputs)