Govt Issues Advisory For Indians In Israel Amid War On Gaza, Why Do Thousands Still Remain In The Country?

The Indian Embassy in Israel on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indians in Israel, urging them to move to safer locations, a day after an Indian agricultural worker was killed in an anti-tank missile attack.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indians nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

The missile strike on an orchard in the northern village of Margaliot on Monday killed one and injured two other Indians working there. Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah was believed to be behind the attack.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon.”