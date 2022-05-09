Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government To Reconsider Sedition Law, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The government further urged the apex court to not invest time in the petition at the moment and wait for the government's reconsideration.

Government To Reconsider Sedition Law, Centre Tells Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:22 pm

The Union government on Monday told the Supreme Court that a competent forum would re-examine and re-consider sedition law. 

The government said in an affidavit that it has decided to reconsider several colonial-era laws and IPC's Section 124A, which criminalises sedition, is one of them.

Bar and Bench quoted the affidavit as saying, "The Government of India being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject of sedition and also having considered the concerns of civil liberties and human rights, while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to reexamine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which can be done only before the competent forum."

Related stories

Centre Defends Sedition Law In Supreme Court

Sedition Law Be Retained, Guidelines May Be Laid To Prevent Misuse, AG To SC

Supreme Court To Examine If Pleas Challenging Sedition Law Require Larger Bench

The government further urged the apex court to not invest time in the petition at the moment and wait for the government's reconsideration.

The development has come in the proceedings in a clutch a petitions filed by journalists, activists, NGOs, and political leaders that challenges the constitutional validity of IPC's Section 124A. 

Earlier on May 5, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had said that it would hear arguments on May 10 on the legal question of whether the pleas challenging sedition penal law be referred to a larger bench for reconsidering the 1962 verdict of a five-judge constitution bench in the Kedar Nath Singh case — the apex court had upheld the sedition law in the case. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Supreme Court Government Of India Sedition Sedition Laws Section 124-A Of IPC Indian Penal Code (IPC) Petition PIL Legal News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Ayurveda

The Politics Of Ayurveda

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy