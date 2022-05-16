Monday, May 16, 2022
Gold Futures Gain On Fresh Bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 147 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 50,020 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,923 lots.

Updated: 16 May 2022 3:02 pm

Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 147 to Rs 50,020 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 147 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 50,020 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,923 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold was trading 0.06 per cent lower at USD 1,807.10 per ounce in New York.

-With PTI Input

