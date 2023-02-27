Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Goa CM Pays Tribute To Savarkar On Death Anniversary At Cellular Jail

Goa CM Pays Tribute To Savarkar On Death Anniversary At Cellular Jail

Taking to Twitter, Sawant said 101 lamps were lit to offer tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at the Cellular Jail on Sunday.

BJP leader Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant offered tribute to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar File Photo

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 6:38 pm

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered tribute to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 57th death anniversary at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Taking to Twitter, Sawant said 101 lamps were lit on the occasion at the Cellular Jail on Sunday.

“Offered tributes to #SwatantryaveerSavarkar at the Cellular Jail Andaman on his 57th 'Atmarpan' Divas. I am honoured to visit and offer prayers at the Cell where Savarkar was kept and served rigorous imprisonment,” the chief minister tweeted.

Sawant further said that he addressed a gathering held by Shabdamrut Sanstha, in the presence of the organisation's head Parth Bawaskar, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar and Savarkar bhakts from Maharashtra and Goa.

