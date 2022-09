A team of Hyderabad police has arrested the owner of a restaurant at Anjuna in Goa in an alleged drugs case, a senior official said here on Thursday.

John Steven D'Souza, who owns the Hill Top restaurant at Anjuna which is famous for night parties, was arrested along with one

Tukaram Salgaonkar on Wednesday, he said.

The team of Osmania University police station in Hyderabad was in Goa in connection with the case, the Goa police official said without disclosing further details.

