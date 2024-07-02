Gender Neutrality Of Laws Relating To Sexual Offences

Section two of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) says, “Every person is liable to punishment under this code for every act or omission for which he shall be held guilty in India”. The language of this section makes it clear that there should be equal punishment imposed upon all genders and every offence created under this code must be gender neutral in nature. Moreover, section eight IPC lays down that pronoun “he” and its derivatives can be used for any person, whether male, female or others and section 10 defines “man” to be a male human being of any age and a “woman” to be a female human being of any age. Thus, man and woman are treated as human beings first and then associated with their respective genders.