From Gujia To Gulaal: India Celebrates Holi, The Festival Of Colours | In Pics

Women put coloured powder to each other as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Kolkata. The festival heralds the arrival of spring.
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Delhi NCR.
Advertisement
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Delhi NCR.
Advertisement
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad.
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad.
Advertisement
TMC candidate for Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency Saayoni Ghosh during 'Basant Utsav' celebrations, in Kolkata.
Advertisement
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Kanpur.
Advertisement
BJP National President JP Nadda with party leaders during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.
A man sprays colour smoke as people celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Kolkata.
Devotees dance and throw colored powder as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in the Encino section of Los Angeles.
Two young friends covered in colored powder celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in the Encino section of Los Angeles.
Celebrants covered in colored powder dance and sing during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in the Encino section of Los Angeles.
People from the Pakistani Hindu community celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Karachi, Pakistan.
People from the Pakistani Hindu community celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Karachi, Pakistan.