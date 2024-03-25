National

From Gujia To Gulaal: India Celebrates Holi, The Festival Of Colours | In Pics

India is covered in vibrant hues as it celebrates the festival of colours, Holi, with full fervour. From delectable gujiyas to ‘gulaal’ in vibrant shades to ‘thandai’ for the soul, the elements and flavours of Holi have painted the country in celebratory colours.

25 March 2024
Holi celebrations in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Women put coloured powder to each other as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Kolkata. The festival heralds the arrival of spring.

Holi celebrations in Delhi NCR | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Delhi NCR.

Holi celebrations in Delhi NCR | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Delhi NCR.

Holi celebrations in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad.

Holi celebrations in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad.

Basant Utsav celebrations in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
TMC candidate for Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency Saayoni Ghosh during 'Basant Utsav' celebrations, in Kolkata.

Holi celebrations in Kanpur | Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Kanpur.

Holi celebrations at JP Nadda's residence | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
BJP National President JP Nadda with party leaders during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.

Holi celebrations at Rajnath Singh's residence | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.

Holi celebrations in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
A man sprays colour smoke as people celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Kolkata.

Holi celebrations in Los Angeles | Photo: AP/PTI
Devotees dance and throw colored powder as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in the Encino section of Los Angeles.

California Holi Festival | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel
Two young friends covered in colored powder celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in the Encino section of Los Angeles.

Holi celebrations in Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Richard Vogel
Celebrants covered in colored powder dance and sing during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in the Encino section of Los Angeles.

Holi celebrations in Karachi | Photo: AP/PTI
People from the Pakistani Hindu community celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Pakistan Holi Festival | Photo: AP/Ikram Suri
People from the Pakistani Hindu community celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Karachi, Pakistan.

