National

From Gujia To Gulaal: India Celebrates Holi, The Festival Of Colours | In Pics

India is covered in vibrant hues as it celebrates the festival of colours, Holi, with full fervour. From delectable gujiyas to ‘gulaal’ in vibrant shades to ‘thandai’ for the soul, the elements and flavours of Holi have painted the country in celebratory colours.