Fresh Covid-19 Advisory Issued In Uttarakhand Following Rise In Infections

Vaccination coverage should be increased as per the central government guidelines, the advisory said.

covid-19 vaccination (Representational image) Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 3:35 pm

With Covid-19 cases on the rise again, a fresh advisory was issued here on Monday putting emphasis on the five-point strategy of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour to stop the spread.

The guidelines were issued by Director of the National Health Mission R Rajesh Kumar, who asked district administrations to ensure their strict compliance, including social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitization of hands.

Adequate availability of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU beds and essential medicines should be ensured at all health units for treatment of Covid-19 patients, it said, adding that oxygen generation plants at the health units must be operational.

Information on the number of Covid patients admitted in private and government hospitals should be gathered on a daily basis and their condition monitored constantly, according to the advisory.

Patients with mild symptoms should be kept in home-isolation initially, but their condition has to be monitored regularly so that they can be hospitalised if needed, it said.

For Covid testing, Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines should be followed. Covid-19 sample testing should be stepped up at the district level, and maximum number of samples should be sent for RTPCR testing, the advisory said.

Patients suffering from influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory illnesses should be tested for Covid and their details posted on the Integrated Health Information Platform, it said.

If clustering of fever cases is found at a community level, speedy testing facilities should be made available and preventive measures taken. Samples of all patients who test positive in RTPCR testing should be sent to the Doon Medical College for genome sequencing.

There has been a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand recently, with 142 fresh infections reported in the state on Sunday. Dehradun had accounted for the highest number of 94 cases, followed by Nainital with 15.

