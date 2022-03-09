Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Four New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID Tally To 64,475

Ten more people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 64,129, the official said.

COVID-19 in Arunachal, on 9th March 2022.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 7:53 pm

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported four new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 64,475, a health department official said.  
       

The death toll remained at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the new cases, two each were recorded in the Capital Complex Region and Anjaw district, he said.
       

Ten more people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 64,129, the official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern state stood at 99.46 per cent. Arunachal Pradesh now has 50 active cases, the SSO said. 
       

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 19, followed by Tawang at eight, West Kameng at five and Upper Siang, Longding and Anjaw districts at three each.
       

The state administration has thus far tested over 12.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 320 on Sunday, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.42 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines so far.

With PTI inputs.

