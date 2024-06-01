National

Forest Fires, Rising Smokes & Flames In Northern India | See Pics

Amid intense heatwave conditions in northern India, various regions including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing increasing number of forest fires. Forest Protection Force, State Disaster Response Force and teams from emergency services have been attending to the wildfires, trying to douse them as soon as possible.

Forest fire in Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI

Smoke rises from a forest fire, in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

1/8
Fire in Taradevi forest area
Fire in Taradevi forest area | Photo: PTI

Railway employees try to control a fire that broke out in the Taradevi forest area, in Shimla, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

2/8
Uttarakhand forest fire
Uttarakhand forest fire | Photo: PTI

An SDRF personnel tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in a forest area, in Uttarkashi district, Friday May 31, 2024.

3/8
Forest fire in Himachal Pradesh
Forest fire in Himachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Smoke and flames rise during a forest fire near Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday night, May 28, 2024.

4/8
Fire in Dhauladhar Range forest
Fire in Dhauladhar Range forest | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows rise high after a fire broke out in the forest areas of Dhauladhar Range near Palampur, Tuesday evening, May 28, 2024.

5/8
Forest fire in Hamirpur
Forest fire in Hamirpur | Photo: PTI

Fire in the Hiranagar forest area of Hamirpur, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

6/8
Forest fire in Shimla
Forest fire in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows from a forest fire, in Shimla, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

7/8
Shimla forest fire
Shimla forest fire | Photo: PTI

Flames billow out after a fire broke out in a forest near residential area, in Shimla, on Sunday night, May 26, 2024.

8/8
Forest fire in J&Ks Rajouri
Forest fire in J&K's Rajouri | Photo: PTI

A Jammu and Kashmir Forest Protection Force personnel tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in Bathuni forest area, in Rajouri district, Sunday night, May 26, 2024.

