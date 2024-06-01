Smoke rises from a forest fire, in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
Railway employees try to control a fire that broke out in the Taradevi forest area, in Shimla, Thursday, May 30, 2024.
An SDRF personnel tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in a forest area, in Uttarkashi district, Friday May 31, 2024.
Smoke and flames rise during a forest fire near Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday night, May 28, 2024.
Smoke billows rise high after a fire broke out in the forest areas of Dhauladhar Range near Palampur, Tuesday evening, May 28, 2024.
Fire in the Hiranagar forest area of Hamirpur, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Smoke billows from a forest fire, in Shimla, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Flames billow out after a fire broke out in a forest near residential area, in Shimla, on Sunday night, May 26, 2024.
A Jammu and Kashmir Forest Protection Force personnel tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in Bathuni forest area, in Rajouri district, Sunday night, May 26, 2024.