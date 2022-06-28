Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Focus On Governance Instead Of Giving Speeches: Rahul Gandhi To Prime Minister

Rahul Gandhi advises the Prime Minister to focus on the rupees' falling value and governance instead of giving speeches.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 8:42 pm

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the falling value of the rupee and said one would have to focus on governance rather than giving speeches to arrest the deteriorating condition of the economy. His remarks came as the value of the rupee fell to Rs 78.83 per US dollar, its weakest ever. 

 To attack the prime minister, Gandhi quoted Modi's words as Gujarat's chief minister targeting the then central government led by the Congress-led UPA. "'There is a competition between the government and the Rupee as to whose value is falling faster and who will go ahead' - Who had said this? To arrest the deteriorating condition of the country's economy, instead of speech, attention needs to be paid to governance. But the prime minister is not capable of doing this," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

 The rupee plunged by 48 paise to close at a record low of 78.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices. During the session, the rupee touched an all-time low of 78.8550 against the American currency. 

National Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Rupee Economy Congress-led UPA Crude Oil Prices US Dollar
