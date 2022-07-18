Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Flood Situation Improves In Assam; 58,523 Still Affected

The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday with a decrease in the number of affected people, though the death toll increased by one and fresh areas were inundated. 

Assam floods. PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:56 pm

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily report that the number of flood-affected people has come down to 58,523, with Morigaon being the worst hit where 35,542 people were still reeling under the flood waters.    

The affected population in the state was 90,875 in five districts on Sunday.

With the floodwaters claiming one more life in Dibrugarh’s Chabua, the death toll in this year’s flood and landslides mounted to 196 on Monday, the report said. 

The number of affected districts also increased by one since the previous day and Biswanath, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Morigaon, and Tamulpur continued to reel under the flood waters.

According to the ASDMA report, altogether eight revenue circles and 76 villages are currently submerged in these six districts.

Over 20,000 people in Cachar are still affected by the deluge, the ASDMA bulletin said.         

More than 3,500 displaced people have taken refuge in 23 relief camps, while another four relief distribution centres are also operational.

Over 380 hectares of cropland remain submerged, the bulletin said. 

Houses, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure were damaged by the surging floodwaters in Chirang, Karimganj, Bongaigaon, Majuli, and Morigaon districts.      

Embankments were affected in Biswanath, while landslides were reported from Hailakandi. 

Erosions were reported from Bongaigaon, Biswanath, and Morigaon, the ASDMA bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI) 

