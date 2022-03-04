Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Flight From Bucharest With 185 Indians Stuck In Ukraine Arrives In Mumbai

Ukraine War: The fourth evacuation flight landed in Mumbai at 2am with 185 Indians, who were stranded in war torn Ukraine.

Indians evacuated from war ravaged Ukraine, upon their arrival at Mumbai airport.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 8:13 am

An Air India Express flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Friday, an official said.
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1204 landed at 2 am.

This was the fourth evacuation flight to have landed in Mumbai. Another flight, this one from Budapest, is likely to land in Mumbai around 8 am on Friday, the official said.

Interacting with passengers, Danve said the evacuation operation will continue till all those stranded in war-torn Ukraine are brought back to India.

Ukraine's airspace is shut since February 24 and India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland. (With PTI inputs)
 

