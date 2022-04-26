Five Suspected Terrorists Arrested In J&K, Including Three Involved In Panchayat Member's Killing

Five suspected terrorists were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, which involed three accused in a case related to the killing of a panchayat member.

In Kulgam district, a terror module of Hizbul Mujahideen was busted and three terrorist assocoates were arrested who were allegedly involved in the killing of a panchayat member named Mohammad Yaqoob Dar in March this year, according to the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the pistol used in the killing of the Panch and two grenades were recovered from their possession.

During the course of investigation, the spokesman said it was learnt that an active terrorist of Hizbul, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the members of panchayati raj institutions in Kulgam.

The spokesperson added, "On their directions, he identified the target and further gave directions accordingly to active terrorist Raja Nadeem Rather to execute the terror act with the support of their associates — Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Rather."

During investigation, involvement of one more person — Idrees Ahmad Dar — has surfaced. He is still at large and has reportedly joined the terror ranks.

In the second set of arrests in Baramulla district, two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were arrested, as per officials, who said that acting on a tip off, security forces established a mobile check point at Hanjiveera in Pattan area of Baramulla district in the early hours.

The officials added, "During the searches, two suspects were apprehended and two pistols and two chinese grenades were recovered from their possession."

The two were identified as Aqib Mohammad Mir and Danish Ahad Dar, according to officials.

Terrorists have been targeted local body officials in Jammu and Kashmir since last year. Earlier this month, a sarpanch named Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla.

Last year, multiple attacks were carried out targeting local body officials. Last year in March, two councillors and policeman were killed in an attack near municipality office in Sopore.

Recently, terrorist attacks have increased in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been nine attacks so far this month, which include targeted killings of a sarpanch mentioned earlier and attacks on security forces personnel. Pulwama witnessed five attacks on migrant workers, according to reports.

(With PTI inputs)