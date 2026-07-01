Firefly Diamonds Crosses 10 Stores Across India Eyes 25 Locations By the End of 2026

"For three generations, our family has been in the diamond business. What has changed is the customer," said Aayush Bhansali, Co-founder, Firefly Diamonds. "Consumers want exceptional craftsmanship, meaningful design, and a smarter way to own diamonds. Firefly was built to meet that demand. Reaching 10 stores across India is an important milestone, but it's only the beginning as we work towards making world-class diamond jewellery more accessible to a new generation of buyers.” Every Firefly jewellery piece undergoes a meticulous 20-step production process that takes over 100 hours to complete. Each diamond is set entirely by hand, followed by a rigorous 100-step quality assurance process. Only the top 2% of diamonds are selected, ensuring every piece is crafted to become a lasting heirloom for generations to come.